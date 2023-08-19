Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,259 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.