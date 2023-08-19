Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 832 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $105.12 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

