Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,350,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 317.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

