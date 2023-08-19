Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) versus The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Critical Survey

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and The Foschini Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.52% 55.57% 12.94% The Foschini Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 9 13 1 2.65 The Foschini Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tractor Supply and The Foschini Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus target price of $247.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than The Foschini Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tractor Supply and The Foschini Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.68 $1.09 billion $10.01 21.91 The Foschini Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than The Foschini Group.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats The Foschini Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About The Foschini Group

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture. The company provides its products under the @home, @homelivingspace, American Swiss, Archive, Colette, Connor, Donna, Duesouth Escapes, Exact, Fabiani, The FIX, Foschini, G-Star RAW, Hi, Hobbs, Johnny Bigg, Markham, Phase Eight, Relay Jeans, RFO, Rockwear, Sneaker Factory, SODA Bloc, Sportscene, Sterns, Tarocash, Totalsports, Whistles, and yd. brands. It operates 4,083 trading outlets in 32 countries on 5 continents, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Foschini Limited and changed its name to The Foschini Group Limited in September 2010. The Foschini Group Limited was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

