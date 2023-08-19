Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,933 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 3,972 put options.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

