Traders Purchase Large Volume of Valley National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 321% compared to the average daily volume of 4,757 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

