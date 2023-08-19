Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $194.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.81.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $196.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

