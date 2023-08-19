Tredje AP fonden Acquires 2,232 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,843,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

