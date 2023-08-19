Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.16 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

