Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.83 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.