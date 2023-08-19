Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

