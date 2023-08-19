Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Equitable Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.55 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

