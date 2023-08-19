Tredje AP fonden Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.