Tredje AP fonden Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock valued at $518,864 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

