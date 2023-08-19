Tredje AP fonden Has $2.26 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $380.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $524.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

