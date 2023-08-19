Tredje AP fonden Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,272 shares of company stock worth $3,753,418 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

