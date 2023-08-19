Tredje AP fonden Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

