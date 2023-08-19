Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

AMH stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

