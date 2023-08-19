Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

