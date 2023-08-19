Tredje AP fonden Purchases 505 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $198.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

