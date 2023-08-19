Tredje AP fonden Purchases 510 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 0.5 %

NDSN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.