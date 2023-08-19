Tredje AP fonden Purchases 58 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,910.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,488.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,576.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.