Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masimo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masimo by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 715.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

