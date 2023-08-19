Tredje AP fonden Sells 6,543 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.