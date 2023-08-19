Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TTBXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
Featured Articles
