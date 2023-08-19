United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 683.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $451.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.