V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of V2X worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $28,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $16,154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $15,080,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $13,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $10,809,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

