Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
VRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Veris Residential from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
