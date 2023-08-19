Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSK stock opened at $230.94 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $238.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.