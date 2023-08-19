Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.