Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.