Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $222.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $347.71.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

