Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

