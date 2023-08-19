Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 461 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 154,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

