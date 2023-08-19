VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VMware by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in VMware by 1,965.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 175,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 167,034 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in VMware by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMW

VMware Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.