W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

