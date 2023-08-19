WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 349,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 246,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $114.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

