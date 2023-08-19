WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $52,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,050. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH opened at $66.28 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 0.65.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

