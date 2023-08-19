WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

