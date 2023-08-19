WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $420.43 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.11.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

