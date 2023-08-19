Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSGN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

DSGN stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

