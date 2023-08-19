Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $211,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $220,794. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Company Profile



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

