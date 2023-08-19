Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $217,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 197.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile



National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

