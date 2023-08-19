Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $190,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

