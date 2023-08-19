Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

