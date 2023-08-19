Wells Fargo & Company Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.