Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $83.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $77.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

