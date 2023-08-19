West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $387.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $408.57. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.86 and its 200 day moving average is $348.61.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.