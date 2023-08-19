West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $387.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $408.57. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.86 and its 200 day moving average is $348.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

