Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

