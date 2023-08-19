William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million.

PRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PRCT opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

